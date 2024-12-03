Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,500 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 607,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 447.1 days.

Exchange Income Price Performance

EIFZF traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.30. 329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

