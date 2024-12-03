Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Cut by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,007 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 4.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $103,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,168,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

