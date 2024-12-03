Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,100 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 526,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FEMY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Femasys from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

Femasys Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. CM Management LLC raised its position in Femasys by 6.3% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Femasys by 123.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Femasys by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Femasys stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. 163,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,825. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 141.49% and a negative net margin of 1,435.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

