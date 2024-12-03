Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in November

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,200 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 301,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.6 days.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.82. 9,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.