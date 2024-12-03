Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX) Short Interest Down 13.5% in November

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FDTX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.61 million, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.67. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $36.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

About Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.