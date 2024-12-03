Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of -1.32.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About Fidelity Metaverse ETF

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

