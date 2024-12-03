FIGS Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,116 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 577% compared to the typical volume of 756 call options.
FIGS Price Performance
FIGS stock remained flat at $5.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. FIGS has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $918.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 249.12 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Trading of FIGS
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
