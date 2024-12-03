First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First US Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in First US Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First US Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First US Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FUSB traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835. First US Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

First US Bancshares Increases Dividend

First US Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

