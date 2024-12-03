FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FGROY remained flat at $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 651. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. FirstGroup has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $2.55.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,800 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

