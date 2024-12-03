FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
FirstGroup Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FGROY remained flat at $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 651. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. FirstGroup has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $2.55.
About FirstGroup
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FirstGroup
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.