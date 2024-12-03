FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in November

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,837,500 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 4,760,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,389.9 days.
FIT Hon Teng Price Performance
OTCMKTS FITGF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. 1,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. FIT Hon Teng has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
About FIT Hon Teng
