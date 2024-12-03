FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in November

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,837,500 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 4,760,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,389.9 days.

OTCMKTS FITGF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. 1,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. FIT Hon Teng has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

FIT Hon Teng Limited manufactures and sells mobile and wireless devices and connectors in Taiwan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products. The company provides RF antenna cable and module assemblies; coaxial, internal, external, RJ, wire harness, USB, E/M, EM, flat, high speed, power, ribbon, SAS, and S-ATA cable assemblies; light source products; backplane, card, edgecard, memory, high speed, input/output, power, storage, and wire to board/board to board connectors; sockets and terminal blocks; and wired headsets, speaker systems, and power accessories.

