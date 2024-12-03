FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 116,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 64,911 shares.The stock last traded at $75.21 and had previously closed at $75.24.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVI. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 36.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

