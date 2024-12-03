Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Fly-E Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ FLYE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,503. Fly-E Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60.
About Fly-E Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fly-E Group
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 S&P 500 Stocks With Sky High Risk-Adjusted Returns
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Trending Stocks: How to Spot, Trade, and Profit Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Fly-E Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly-E Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.