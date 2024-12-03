Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fly-E Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLYE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,503. Fly-E Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60.

About Fly-E Group

See Also

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

