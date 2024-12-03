Foraco International (TSE:FAR) PT Set at C$4.25 by Desjardins

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$4.25 price target by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 85.59% from the stock’s current price.

FAR stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.29. 183,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,953. The company has a market cap of C$225.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.38. Foraco International has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$105.94 million for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Foraco International will post 0.5984655 EPS for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

