Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Short Interest Update

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,528,500 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 6,700,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.7 days.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FMCXF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. 43,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,888. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

