Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Short Interest Update

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,528,500 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 6,700,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.7 days.
Foran Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FMCXF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. 43,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,888. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.
Foran Mining Company Profile
