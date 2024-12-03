Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Update

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,083,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 4,653,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40,837.0 days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of FNOXF remained flat at $7.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. Fortnox AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Fortnox AB (publ) Company Profile

Fortnox AB (publ) provides products, packages, and integrations for financial and administration applications in small and medium sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations. The company offers bookkeeping, approval and review, supplier invoice, approval, invoice data capture, fixed assets, register, read, and audit access products; invoicing, basic invoicing, inventory, quote, order, autogiro, and time products; and annual accounts and taxes, reconciliation and reporting, group, and company manager reporting products.

