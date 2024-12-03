Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Update

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,083,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 4,653,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40,837.0 days.
Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of FNOXF remained flat at $7.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. Fortnox AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.
Fortnox AB (publ) Company Profile
