Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 120,000 urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGRO. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of urban-gro by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of urban-gro by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of urban-gro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

urban-gro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. urban-gro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

