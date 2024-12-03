Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LightInTheBox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Thursday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 1.1 %

About LightInTheBox

LITB stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

