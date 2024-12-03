General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,202 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $774,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $600,291,000 after buying an additional 1,091,137 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after buying an additional 421,989 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,847,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,052,000 after purchasing an additional 223,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 1.0 %

GM opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10. General Motors has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. General Motors’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura lowered General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. The trade was a 75.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $502,671.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,787.13. This represents a 52.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.