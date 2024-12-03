Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Trading 29.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 29.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 299,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 787% from the average daily volume of 33,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Gitennes Exploration Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Gitennes Exploration

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.

