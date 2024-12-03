Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in November

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 482,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Global Fashion Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GLFGF remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. Global Fashion Group has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.25.

Get Global Fashion Group alerts:

About Global Fashion Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.