Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Shares Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 204,911,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 88,178,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

Global Petroleum Trading Down 9.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £11.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.12.

About Global Petroleum

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

