Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Purchased by III Capital Management

III Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. III Capital Management owned about 0.15% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,486,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after buying an additional 846,269 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 283,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 124,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 74,867 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

GDEN traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Golden Entertainment

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GDEN. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Further Reading

