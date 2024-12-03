Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (GECCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, December 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5372 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Stock Performance

GECCI stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

