Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Update

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 52,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grifols by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

Grifols Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. 2,535,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,563. Grifols has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

