Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,201,100 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 9,627,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.6 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

Shares of GPFOF remained flat at C$2.15 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.39.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Featured Articles

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.

