Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,201,100 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 9,627,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.6 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
Shares of GPFOF remained flat at C$2.15 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.39.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
