Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,405,924 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,980 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $98,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $41.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

