Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.8 days.

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock remained flat at C$101.11 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12 month low of C$55.59 and a 12 month high of C$117.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$88.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2032 per share. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.

