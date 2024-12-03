Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Up 5.7% in November

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,370,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 46,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.6 %
HBI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. 3,949,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,697,082. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $937.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on HBI. UBS Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
