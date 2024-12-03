Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,469.80. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $12,916,466.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 346,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,398,119.22. The trade was a 18.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,278 shares of company stock valued at $42,512,248. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SNOW opened at $172.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average is $128.27. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.09.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

