Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total transaction of $536,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,949 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,865.82. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,799 shares of company stock worth $16,449,718. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $137.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average is $103.79. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 146.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

