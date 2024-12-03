Harmony Asset Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Deere & Company from $496.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.41.

Deere & Company stock opened at $462.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.13. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $469.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.65. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

