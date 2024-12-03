Harmony Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 769,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,936,000 after acquiring an additional 170,769 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,005,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after buying an additional 377,999 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9,357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 262,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after buying an additional 259,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 188,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $80.57 and a 52 week high of $119.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

