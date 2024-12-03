Harmony Asset Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harmony Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 122.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after buying an additional 1,251,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,165 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,073,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average of $167.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

