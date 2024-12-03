Harspring Capital Management LLC Buys 215,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the quarter. Thryv accounts for 2.6% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THRY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Thryv by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Thryv by 9.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $179.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.24 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

