Harvest Management LLC Invests $7.59 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,000. Catalent accounts for 3.9% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harvest Management LLC owned 0.07% of Catalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,131,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 405,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 42,517 shares during the period.

In other Catalent news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,849.50. This trade represents a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,150.88. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $61.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. StockNews.com raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

