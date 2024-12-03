HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 41.05% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,544. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $83.97 and a 52-week high of $173.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,418,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

