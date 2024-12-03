Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Acquires 435,495 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3,155.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 435,495 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for about 3.0% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $55,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $826,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 242.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPT shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.38%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

