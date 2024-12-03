Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 86.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

