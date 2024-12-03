Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 140,414 Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of Safehold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Safehold by 108.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Safehold by 79.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Safehold Stock Performance

SAFE stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 37.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.