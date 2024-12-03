Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 250,526 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.19% of American Healthcare REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after buying an additional 1,034,365 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after buying an additional 290,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6,875.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,605,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AHR stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -208.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Get Our Latest Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.