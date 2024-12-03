Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Update

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,862,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,314,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 985,101 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 87.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 696,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,413,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,756,000 after acquiring an additional 680,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. BTIG Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

NYSE HLX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 268.75 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $342.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

