HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in November

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance
OTCMKTS HLKHF remained flat at $94.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.09. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.11.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
