HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in November

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLKHF remained flat at $94.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.09. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.11.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.