HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Update

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 749. HEXPOL AB has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.
About HEXPOL AB (publ)
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HEXPOL AB (publ)
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.