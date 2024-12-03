HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Update

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 749. HEXPOL AB has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

