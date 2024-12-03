HGC Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP)

HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 601,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,000. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares accounts for approximately 2.5% of HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEP. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the third quarter worth $212,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,006,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,366,000.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CEP opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Profile

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc was formerly known as CF Acquisition Corp.

