HighVista Strategies LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 762.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $329,019.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,356. The trade was a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,600. This represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $199.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.15 and its 200-day moving average is $180.07. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $201.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

