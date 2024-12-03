HighVista Strategies LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521 in the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $246.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $249.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

