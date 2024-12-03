HighVista Strategies LLC Invests $594,000 in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter worth $97,678,000. Yu Fan bought a new position in CG Oncology in the second quarter worth about $49,828,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CG Oncology by 27.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 437,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 94,010 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 811.9% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 433,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 386,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CG Oncology by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 202,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGON opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81.

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%. As a group, analysts predict that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CG Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

