HighVista Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Amgen makes up approximately 1.1% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $278.10 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.80 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.37 and its 200-day moving average is $317.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

