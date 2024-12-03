Hill City Capital LP Has $194.25 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Hill City Capital LP lowered its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for about 12.8% of Hill City Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hill City Capital LP owned about 5.13% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $194,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 59.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 44,282 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $77,296,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 180,792.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,096,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,644,000 after buying an additional 105,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $924,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPR opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

