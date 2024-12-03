Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 25,611 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,181,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,336,000 after purchasing an additional 992,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,162,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,677,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,539,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,011 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,248,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,528.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,157,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,958 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

